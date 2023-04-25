Sometimes Rice, a new cocktail bar concept from the team behind the recently closed Con Mi Taco, just opened in Calgary.

This new spot is in collaboration with the Phil & Sebastian location on Stephen Avenue, operating from 6 pm to midnight from Wednesday to Saturday.

This cocktail bar with “dope food” has an extremely interesting menu in a cool spot, so it seems destined to become one of the best bars in YYC.

The menu is short and simple but extremely interesting. Asian shareable plates include dumplings, cold “takeout” noodles, and Peking made with scallion pancake, beef tongue, cucumber, and house hoisin sauce.

The Bak Chang here is a sweet and savoury meal made of bamboo-wrapped sticky rice and brown sugar pork belly.

This is a speakeasy-style cocktail bar after all, and the drinks are just as ambitious as the food is. There are sparkling mineral punches made with plum wine and sake, fizzy drinks made with coconut matcha and whisky, and tea-based ones as well that use cognac and soy. It’s an inspired list of creations that don’t feel like slightly altered copies of other drinks we’re used to.

The Murakami at Night is made with Coffey Grain whisky, CB Coffee, and a miso caramel cream that sounds like the best espresso martini we’ve yet to try. Love a negroni? The one here adds yogurt soju to mix things up.

Reservations are now open for this hot new spot, so make sure to check it out next time you’re looking for cool vibes and interesting orders.

Sometimes Rice

Address: 102nd 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram