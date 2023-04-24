The 17th Annual Spirited Awards honourees have been announced, and there’s some seriously legit Canadian representation on the list.

These annual awards, which aim to celebrate excellence in the drinks industry worldwide, have become one of the food and beverage industry’s most sought-after awards.

The Tales of the Cocktail, a local, national, and international non-profit organization, is based in New Orleans. These nominees were announced on April 24, with the final ceremony happening in New Orleans from July 23 to 28, 2023.

First, bars and restaurants are nominated for the award through a submission form on the Tales of the Cocktail.

After that, a committee of respected bartenders, bar owners, educators, and writers from across the globe voted on each establishment from one to five to come up with this list of nominees.

Canadian bars are eligible for the categories of Best International Bar Team – Canada, Best International Cocktail Bar – Canada, Best International Hotel Bar – Canada, Best International Restaurant Bar – Canada, and Best New International Cocktail Bar – Canada.

Banff’s Rundle Bar at the Fairmont Banff Springs made the list for Best International Hotel Bar – Canada.

Rundle Bar is a stylish hotel bar with handcrafted cocktails, a stunning interior, and even more breathtaking scenic views outside.

The cities across Canada that have bars and restaurants nominated for a Spirited Award include Montreal, Halifax, Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Quebec City, Victoria, Whistler, Cambridge, and Dartmouth.

“We are so grateful for the contributions of each of these Spirited Awards Regional Honorees,” said Tales of the Cocktail Foundation CEO Eileen Wayner in the announcement.

“We are the sum of our parts in this industry, and it’s so fulfilling to see the bars on this list sharing their passion and unique approaches to hospitality with the global drinks community.”