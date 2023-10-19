Snow is in the forecast for most of next week in Calgary

It’s finally time to dust off those winter boots and jackets, as snow is in the forecast for Calgary next week.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, snow is expected to roll in on Sunday night and stick around for the rest of the week. Temperatures will also get chillier, with a 28-degree drop between Thursday and Monday night.

The City of Calgary has also been planning for the anticipated snowfall.

“We understand the critical role that timely and efficient winter maintenance plays in the lives of Calgarians,” says Chris Hewitt, Manager of Mobility Maintenance at The City of Calgary.

The City says it will “continue to prioritize removal of barriers of snow and ice along our priority routes,” and its winter maintenance strategy includes “round-the-clock availability for crews to provide Calgarians a safe and reliable transportation network.”

There is some good news, though. Even with snow right around the corner, Calgary should have a warmer than usual winter, thanks to a “classic El Niño pattern,” according to the Weather Network.

So, despite a gloomy forecast full of snow for next week in Calgary, El Niño means we will see a delay in the arrival of consistent cold weather.