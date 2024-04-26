The May forecast for Alberta is out and say to be "prepared for anything"

Alberta is mere days away from sliding into May, and the forecast for the month is hinting at similar conditions to what we have seen in April, but don’t rule out a wild card moment.

Daily Hive spoke with Andy Yun, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), who gave us the scoop on what Albertans might expect from May.

When it comes to temperatures in May, it’s so far looking very similar to how April has panned out: many areas have near or slightly above-normal temperatures, and precipitation is landing well below normal for much of the province.

May and June are typically rainy in Alberta; however, things are not shaping up that way. Yun added that the precipitation totals for May can always change if a “good weather system moves across the province and bumps up precipitation.”

Alberta is known for the risk of snow over the May long weekend, and if you are looking to go camping or even catch a tan, Yun says the models simply aren’t precise enough in their forecast.

“May long can be really warm temperatures and thunderstorms and can also be heavy snowfall,” Yun said, recommending that if you plan on driving around or doing some early camping during this time of year, stay tuned to weather forecasts because things can change quickly.

“It’s a changeable weather season, so be ready for anything. If driving anywhere, have a survival kit in your car with snow brushes, snow boots, you just never know,” he added.

You might also like: Alberta town named the trendiest summer spot for Gen Z and we totally agree

16 things in Alberta that make it the best province in Canada

Caught on camera: Grizzly bear charges towards truck in southern Alberta

Looking ahead to the very start of May, Yun said even though we are close to it, the models are making it hard to confidently say what we should expect to unfold.

“Our extended forecast into next week is showing a storm system for showers in central Alberta; others are saying it’s not going to happen. It’s very unpredictable.”