Smythe is opening its first-ever Alberta location in Calgary soon

A new store is coming to one of Calgary’s most popular malls, and it’s bringing business chic to the city.

Smythe is launching its first western location in Alberta after opening its first store in Toronto in 2004. It’s got some pretty eye-catching pieces for fashion lovers who are looking to both make a statement and appear professional.

“We enjoy a strong and loyal customer base in Alberta. Calgary was an obvious choice

when locating our second store. We wanted to give her the most beautiful SMYTHE

experience, a place to explore and appreciate the brand firsthand. We can’t wait to

spend more time getting to know our Calgary customer,” says Andrea Lenczner and Christie

Smythe.

The store was designed in collaboration with Calgary-based interior designer Nam Dang Mitchell.

The new store is just under 1,500 square feet and will include many items, including seasonal wear. It’s set to open on February 23.

Smythe Chinook store opening

When: February 23

Where: 6455 Macleod Trail, Calgary, AB