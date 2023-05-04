EventsShopping

The Mother's Day Market returns to a Calgary mall this weekend (PHOTOS)

Peter Klein
Peter Klein
|
May 4 2023, 10:00 pm
The Mother's Day Market returns to a Calgary mall this weekend (PHOTOS)
Southcentre Mall
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Running Shoe Gala

Fri, May 26, 6:00pm

Running Shoe Gala
Joe Avati - When I Was Your Age - Comedy Tour

Sun, June 18, 3:00pm

Joe Avati - When I Was Your Age - Comedy Tour
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

For everything moms do for us, they deserve to get the best on Mother’s Day, and there is a Calgary market that will help you get just that.

The Mother’s Day Market is going to be at Southcentre Mall on Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May from 10 am to 8 pm.

Mother's Day Market

Southcentre Mall

You can shop for mom at one of the 30+ local vendors that will be in attendance at the market on both days.

You’ll be able to find anything including clothing, art, home décor, and jewellery. Of course, there will also be some great food and drink options.

This market is in partnership with Collab YYC, which opened in Southcentre Mall in the spring of 2020. It exclusively features products made in Canada, helping spotlight local talent in Calgary and from across the country. The store features over 40 vendors from a variety of areas.

Of course, as the market is going on, the rest of the mall will also be open, expanding your shopping options and giving you the best chance to get the absolutely perfect gift for mom.

Mother's Day Market

Southcentre Mall

Mother’s Day Market

Where: Southcentre Mall — 100 Anderson Road SE
When: May 5 and May 6
Time: 10 am to 8 pm

Peter KleinPeter Klein
+ Listed
+ Shopping
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.