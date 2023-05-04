The Mother's Day Market returns to a Calgary mall this weekend (PHOTOS)

For everything moms do for us, they deserve to get the best on Mother’s Day, and there is a Calgary market that will help you get just that.

The Mother’s Day Market is going to be at Southcentre Mall on Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May from 10 am to 8 pm.

You can shop for mom at one of the 30+ local vendors that will be in attendance at the market on both days.

You’ll be able to find anything including clothing, art, home décor, and jewellery. Of course, there will also be some great food and drink options.

This market is in partnership with Collab YYC, which opened in Southcentre Mall in the spring of 2020. It exclusively features products made in Canada, helping spotlight local talent in Calgary and from across the country. The store features over 40 vendors from a variety of areas.

Of course, as the market is going on, the rest of the mall will also be open, expanding your shopping options and giving you the best chance to get the absolutely perfect gift for mom.

Where: Southcentre Mall — 100 Anderson Road SE

When: May 5 and May 6

Time: 10 am to 8 pm