Calgarians are reminiscing about when skiing was affordable

One of the many perks of living in Calgary is its easy access to the mountains, but the cost to enjoy one of the region’s most beloved sports has exploded over the years. It has one user on Reddit asking, “What ever happened to affordable skiing?” and the question has a lot of people piping in.

The post was centred around a short video that was posted to YouTube titled “Fortress – The Lost Resorts.” In it is an old advertisement highlighting ski lift prices that range from $390 at Sunshine Ski Resort and $389 at Lake Louise to $217 at the old Fortress ski resort in Kananaskis. In comparison, one adult season pass to Sunshine is now $1,649 and passes to Lake Louise start at $829.

Based on the comments, it looks like many Calgarians would love to see a return of the old resort that closed back in 2004.

Lots of people also recommend checking out other hills like Castle Mountain and Nikiska.

Ultimately, one user summed up many people’s sentiments well, saying, “This is why I don’t ski. Skiing is for the rich only.”

