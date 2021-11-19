Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

Escape to a warm oasis this holiday season without even leaving YYC. The Sippin’ Santa pop-up bar is delivering all the festive vibes our way with a tropical twist.

Taking over Ricardo’s Hideaway just off of 17th Ave, Sippin’ Santa brings over-the-top holiday decor and innovative, tiki-inspired cocktails to Calgarians looking for an escape from the dark and chilly nights.

With drinks like the Kris Kringle Kolada, White Russian Christmas, Azul Navidad, Yule Log Grog, and Mistletoe-to-Toe poured into tiki-ware, these tropical beverages are sure to teleport you straight to the beach.

Sippin’ Santa will appear in more than 30 US cities across the US in 2021, as well as in Calgary, Toronto, Hamilton, and Ottawa.

Want to take some of the event home with you? Select glassware from Sippin’ Santa is up for sale, and you’ll even be doing some good with your purchase.

This year, the pop-up is donating 10% of all proceeds from the sale of Santa Pants, Christmas Carol Barrel, and Santa Heads glassware to the James Beard Foundation Open for Good campaign to aid the relief efforts of independent restaurants.

The pop-up opened at Ricardo’s on November 17, and runs through the month of December, so you have plenty of time to soak in the tropical Christmassy atmosphere as we head toward the big day.

Or, if you prefer more of a snowy, traditional Christmas feel, head over to Sippin’ Santa’s sister pop-up, Miracle on First Street, located at Proof Cocktail Bar (1302 1st Street SW, Calgary).

Sippin’ Santa pop-up cocktail bar

When: November 17 to December 31

Time: 4 pm to midnight on Wednesdays, 4 pm to 1 am on Thursdays, 4 pm to 2 am on Fridays and Saturdays, and 4 pm to midnight on Sundays

Where: Ricardo’s Hideaway (1530 5th Street SW, Calgary)

Facebook | Instagram