We are always pleasantly surprised when we visit the Calgary Farmer’s Market. And we sometimes feel slightly guilty that we don’t visit more often.

Brace yourselves, foodies, because we’ve purposely stumbled upon a freshly baked slice of culinary delight at the Calgary Farmer’s Market (CFM).

The CFM has a huge variety of local vendors with a ton of food and drink options. In fact, at the CFM South location, there are over 25 different vendors in the food hall alone.

We jumped in the car and headed to the locally famous Simply Good Eats.

Picture this: a charming little vendor with helium balloons as the table numbers and where breakfast and lunch dreams come true.

Lily and Steven, the co-owners of Simply Good Eats, have over 25 years of experience in the restaurant industry.

They share with their Calgary community their culinary skills by offering traditional breakfast and lunch dishes. No matter what you order, rest assured it will be expertly prepared and served piping hot in the CFM food court.

Their food isn’t the only thing that’s delicious… their prices start at about $5.

If you’re heading to CFM South in the morning, pick up a sweet breakfast, such as the Belgian waffles or fluffy pancakes for $8.95, or take the savoury route with an eggs benny for $12.95, or nutritious omelet which ranger from $9.95 to $13.95.

For lunch, check out their diner delights — a slice of pizza for $3 or two for $5, a freshly made sandwich starting at $12, or a fulfilling burger for $11 and up.

We opted for two of their lunch specials, the Avocado BLT Sandwich for $13.95, and the Buffalo Crispy Chicken Cheese Burger for $11.95. Both were served with fresh-cut fries.

Their sandwiches are served on stunning homemade focaccia bread, and the burgers are on a golden homemade bun. They smelt like a siren call, but instead of luring sailors, they lured you to the land of irresistible carbs.

We also had to quickly pop over to Henry & Debbie’s Coffee and Goodies stand to grab a dulce de leche iced coffee — just because it would be rude not to taste their sweet caffeinated nectar.

If (it’s not an if but a when) you find yourself at the CFM South location, do yourself a favour and follow your nose here.

Your taste buds will thank you, and you’ll leave with a very happy tummy. It’s simply good eats.

Simply Good Eats at Calgary Farmers Market South

Address: 510 77th Avenue SE, Calgary