Cuties Market, from the Cuties Club and collective community, is kicking off its Lantern edition tomorrow.

Conveniently located at Good Thrift (for other shopping!), this market will have over 55+ vendors of food and local products to buy and try.

With so many refreshing drinks from different vendors, this feels like a food festival in many ways, but it will also have everything from handcrafted goods to one-of-a-kind art pieces.

This Lantern-themed market will be held on Saturday, August 26 from 1 to 7 pm.

A collaboration between Cuties and the Good Thrift store, this is the perfect place to stop by, buy some gifts perfect for fall redecorating, and just treat yourself to some refreshing goodies.

Cuties Market: Lantern Edition

When: Saturday, August 26 from 1 to 7 pm

Where: Good Thrift – 149 5th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: Free

