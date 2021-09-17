Some Twitter users are tagging the wrong Jason Kenney and it's hilarious

PeopleCurated

Jason Kenney (YourAlberta/Youtube)

Will the real Jason Kenney please stand up? Some Twitter users are tagging the wrong Jason Kenney, and his responses are hilarious.

@Jasonkenney on Twitter is Jason Kenney, an non-proift communicator in Richmond, Virginia.

@jkenney on Twitter is Jason Kenney, Premier of Alberta. We can see the confusion, and many people on Twitter have voiced their frustration or opinions to, well, the wrong Jason Kenney.

His response’s are pretty solid to users mistaking him for the Alberta premier.

“Go away Jason Kenney,” one user posted.

His response? “I’m already out of the country. How much farther away do I need to be?”

Kenney says he’s not alone in his case of online mistaken identity: he knows of multiple other people around the globe that shares a name or a variation of it with the Alberta premier, and the ensuing online messages.

He’s even become a little accustomed to the flurry of Twitter mentions after the Alberta premier speaks, joking about being prepared for some after Premier Kenney spoke earlier this week.

Kenney even has a Ko-Fi account, where people have “purchased” a coffee for him as an apology for Albertans and Canadians mistaking him for the Alberta premier.

