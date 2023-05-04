Ruby and the Beast, a new restaurant concept that’s taken over the previous space of a very popular restaurant, just opened in Calgary.

Hoping to create a “warm, inviting neighbourhood bistro with elevated classic food,” this spot is exactly where the recently closed Vegan Street Kitchen & Lounge was.

The Beltline has some amazing places to eat and this aims to be another one and the menu is one that should appeal to all types of diners. The kitchen team has created dishes that are elevated takes on classics, like the grilled corn on the cob with cotija cheese, ancho chilli, avocado crema, and lime cilantro.

Even the fries come seasoned with za’atar, sesame and drizzled in honey.

There are several handheld options, like the brisket burger on a brioche bun with pickled cucumber, red onion, tomato jam, and melted cheese curds. The small plates are all incredibly interesting and so are the large ones. We can’t wait to try the pomegranate glazed duck wings with walnuts and a feta cilantro “ranch” or the slow-cooked lamb ribs with an apricot mustard glaze with a side of carrot slaw and green olives.

It all sounds fantastic.

If you’ve never been in this historic home, it has two floors, a fantastic bar, and a large patio making one ideal social spot just in time for the summer.

Ruby and the Beast

Address: 1111 7th Street SW, Calgary

Instagram