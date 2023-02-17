Seed N Salt, a popular healthy spot with a major following in Calgary, is opening an exciting new location soon.

Moving into the University District, this locally owned food spot is known for breakfast items, fresh salads, healthy bowls, and more.

Seed N Salt has committed itself to using real ingredients and has one of the best healthy menus in Calgary. The menu is as nutritional as it is large, with an impressive number of options.

Smoothie bowls and salads are an obvious choice here, and for good reason, it also has a wide variety of grains, small bites, and avocado toast. It even offers a full breakfast menu that would rival any other breakfast spot in YYC.

Perfect for takeout, the menu is extremely large, with eight different bowls alone, like the Tangled Thai made with brown rice, quinoa roasted broccoli, carrot, pea shoots, purple cabbage, mint, basil, black sesame, and spicy peanut dressing.

There are also three smoothie bowls made with different superfoods, like the Blue Tide, which comes with a base of mango, pineapple, blue spirulina, and coconut water, then topped with gluten-free granola, seasonal fruit, coconut, and honey drizzle.

There will even be craft beer and regional wines available.

“We are planting seeds for a better tomorrow, and our new home in University District will be just the place to build relationships, support the community and extend kindness along the way with nourishing food, great coffee and a fun atmosphere,” said Melodie-Joy Miller, a co-owner of Seed N Salt, in a media release.

This quick service café prioritizing health and nutrition isn’t opening until next year, so stay tuned for updates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SEED N SALT (@seednsaltcanada)

Seed N Salt

Address: University Avenue on Retail Main Street

Instagram