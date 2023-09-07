You could help set a spine-chilling world record at Screamfest next month

One of Calgary’s eeriest Halloween traditions is gearing up for a spooky return next month, and they have something special planned for an iconic date in October.

Screamfest has announced that it will attempt to set the World Record for the most people dressed as Jason Voorhees in one place.

Of course, there’s only one day that is perfect for the history-making event: Friday the 13th!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ScreamfestYYC (@screamfestyyc)

“We really hope to attract thousands of participants,” said AJ Kolankowski, part of the marketing team at ScreamFest, to Daily Hive. “Seeing a tidal wave of Jasons will be both epic and spine-chilling. It’s what ScreamFest is all about.”

Horror fans of all ages are invited to dress up in their finest distressed attire, complete with a hockey mask and faux machete (safety first, after all).

ScreamFest will also give 1,000 free Jason costumes away to the first 1,000 people through the door in honour of the event.

“For attendees, the event will be about community, camaraderie, and it’s just going to be downright cool,” added Kolankowski. “It’s not every day you are part of a world record, and when can you walk up to another Jason (or 20) and critique their blood splatter technique.”

Screamfest is beloved for its giant, elaborate haunted houses, and you can visit them all while in your Jason costume. There are six themed attractions to check out this year, including:

Slaughterhouse Clown Town Reapers & Grimm Bates Motel Afraid of the Dark What Lies Beneath



There are a bunch of other Halloween-themed activities to enjoy, too. Take a ride on the Area 51 monster trucks, swing your shots at nightmare mini golf or scream your head off at any of the horror flick screenings.

Screamfest Calgary

When: October 2023

Where: Stampede Park, GMC Stadium — 650 25th Avenue SE

Price: General admission is between $30 and $40 and can be purchased here.

With files from Emma Kilburn-Smith