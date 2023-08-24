A HUGE popular glowing pumpkin festival opens in Calgary soon
Fall is just around the corner, and a popular glowing pumpkin festival will be returning to Calgary in just a few weeks.
Pumpkins After Dark features over 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins to enjoy while you walk through the grounds.
This annual event is a big hit for locals, but even if you’ve visited before, it won’t be the same since the festival has all brand-new displays for 2023!
You also won’t want to miss the live pumpkin carving demonstrations, fall treats and sweet and Instagram-worthy photo ops!
Pumpkins After Dark Calgary
When: September 22 to October 31
Where: WinSport 88 Canada Olympic Road SW
Tickets: Adult tickets start at $18.95, while youth tickets can be purchased for $15.95. Tickets are on sale now for 2023 and can be purchased here