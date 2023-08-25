Screamfest is coming back to Calgary and it looks SERIOUSLY spooky

One of Calgary’s favourite Halloween events, Screamfest, is coming back this October and there are some pretty spooky attractions planned.

From haunted houses to mini golf and monster trucks, here are some of the fun and terrifying things to watch for this year.

Known for its giant, elaborate haunted houses, you might want to visit one or all of the themed haunted houses. There are six themed haunted houses to watch for:

Slaughterhouse Clown Town Reapers & Grimm Bates Motel Afraid of the Dark What Lies Beneath



If haunted houses aren’t really your thing, there are still tons of other Halloween-themed activities to try out.

Take a ride on the Area 51 monster trucks, swing your shots at nightmare mini golf or scream your head off at any of the horror flick screenings.

Check out all of the attractions, and more information on each of the haunted houses, here.

Even though it might seem a little soon to plan for Halloween, you can get a great deal right now on tickets to Screamfest if you buy online before August 31. Get 20% off by following this link and purchasing your tickets today.

Screamfest Calgary

When: October 2023

Where: Stampede Park, GMC Stadium — 650 25th Avenue SE

Price: General admission is between $30 and $40 and can be purchased here.