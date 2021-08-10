Get spooked: Screamfest returns to Calgary this Halloween
With August nearly halfway over and some chillier weather in Calgary this week, it’s no surprise that we’ve got autumn on our minds.
It seems like we’re not the only ones because Calgary’s largest Halloween event has announced its return to the city this fall.
Screamfest is known for its terrifying haunted houses, zombies, creepy clowns, and “murderers,” along with other chills and thrills. As the event’s website promises, “you will scream.”
Ticketholders will enjoy six different haunted houses, with everything from the Grim Reaper to zombies and clowns ready to scare guests silly.
A full list of haunts includes:
- Clown Town
- Reapers and Grimm
- Bates Motel
- What Lurks in the Dark
- Walking with the Dead
- What Lies Beneath
There are also carnival games and axe throwing on the Midway of Mayhem, a coffin ride, food trucks, a beer lounge, and more.
The event begins on October 8, running every Friday and Saturday until Halloween. There is also an Adults Only Night on Thursday, October 28. And, of course, Screamfest will be operating on Sunday, October 31.
Those who are feeling brave can snag general admission tickets online for $25, which are good for one entry to all six haunted houses. A Killer Cash Combo is available for $35, allowing one admission for each haunted house plus $16 in Killer Cash, a special Screamfest currency that can be used onsite for games and entertainment.
If you want a little extra spookiness, a Speedpass goes for $45 and is good for one entry to all six haunted houses, $16 in Killer Cash, and two additional entries to the haunted houses of your choice.
This event typically sells out quickly, so grab your tickets ASAP and get ready to scream this October.
Screamfest 2021
When: October 8 and 9, October 15 and 16, October 22 and 23, and October 28 to 31
Time: 7 pm to midnight
Where: Stampede Park Grandstand, 3rd Street SE, Calgary
Tickets: Starting at $25; available now