A boozy pop-up mini golf course is coming to Calgary

Jun 15 2021, 9:35 am
milepost430media/Shutterstock

A boozy pop-up mini golf course is coming to Calgary, so get ready to double fist clubs and cocktail guys.

Brought to us by the good folks at Grey Goose, this mini-golf experience will offer ticketholders nine holes of golf and a personalized 1oz vodka soda cocktail.

You can make your reservation anytime between August 13 to August 22, 2021, for the event in Calgary.

Happy putting!

Grey Goose Mini Golf

When: August 13 – August 22, 2021
Where: Fort Calgary – 750 9 Avenue SE, Calgary
Price: Tickets

