Calgary police have launched an investigation after a person was found dead at a SAIT student residence early last night.

Police say at approximately 5:40 yesterday evening members were called to a student residence tower at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT), located in the 100 block of Dr Carpenter Circle NW, for reports of a deceased person.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner attended the scene and an autopsy is being scheduled.

At this time, the death remains undetermined and Homicide Unit investigators are working to determine whether the death is criminal. Detectives are currently speaking with witnesses and working to conduct a next-of-kin notification.

Police added that there are no risks to public safety.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods: