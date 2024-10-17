NewsCrime

Calgary police investigating after person found dead at SAIT residence

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Oct 17 2024, 12:18 pm
Calgary police investigating after person found dead at SAIT residence
Jeff Whyte/Shutterstock

Calgary police have launched an investigation after a person was found dead at a SAIT student residence early last night.

Police say at approximately 5:40 yesterday evening members were called to a student residence tower at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT), located in the 100 block of Dr Carpenter Circle NW, for reports of a deceased person.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner attended the scene and an autopsy is being scheduled.

At this time, the death remains undetermined and Homicide Unit investigators are working to determine whether the death is criminal. Detectives are currently speaking with witnesses and working to conduct a next-of-kin notification.

Police added that there are no risks to public safety.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop