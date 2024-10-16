An Alberta town was just named a top "detour destination" in the world

A majestic mountain town in Alberta has received a shoutout from Expedia, being named a top “detour destination” in the world.

When the cast of HBO’s The Last of Us gives rave reviews about the town, you know it’s worth the trip!

Looking at travel trends for 2025, the Expedia Group, comprised of Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo, decided to “unpack” eight noteworthy trends for 2025, including Detour Destinations.

“Next year, travellers will continue to visit the tried-and-true tourist destinations, but they’ll also look to enrich their itineraries by adding detours. Detour Destinations are close enough to more popular hotspots to take a day trip but enticing enough on their own to become the main attraction. In the hunt for the less crowded and the less well-known, 63% of consumers say they’re likely to visit a Detour Destination on their next trip,” Expedia stated.

Canmore was the only spot in Canada to make the list, and with those mountain views, we can see why it was included!

Expedia’s 10 trending Detour Destinations for 2025 based on an increase in flight searches are:

Canmore, Alberta, Canada (detour from Calgary)

Reims, France (detour from Paris)

Brescia, Italy (detour from Milan)

Cozumel, Mexico (detour from Cancun)

Santa Barbara, California, USA (detour from Los Angeles)

Waikato, New Zealand (detour from Auckland)

Girona, Spain (detour from Barcelona)

Fukuoka, Japan (detour from Tokyo)

Abu Dhabi, UAE (detour from Dubai)

Krabi, Thailand (detour from Phuket)

The study was conducted among 25,000 respondents across 19 countries, among adults who have travelled for leisure or plan to in the next three years.