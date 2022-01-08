Sportsnet 960 adds dual 'Flames Talk' show in program shuffle
Sportsnet 960 is shuffling things up.
The Calgary all-sports radio station introduced a shift in programming Friday, rebadging a morning segment hosted by Ryan Pinder and adding a late afternoon, early evening show hosted by Pat Steinberg and Matt Rose, branding each together as Flames Talk.
The focal point of the programming shift comes with mixing a live experience with a show that can be bundled as a podcast for later consumption.
Shuffling things up in Calgary! 📻🔥
Check out the line changes @Sportsnet960 – including the new all-#Flames Talk show – hitting the airwaves, starting Monday!👀👇🏻
Tune in live or catch up on-demand on https://t.co/nILONxtcw8📱 pic.twitter.com/gWUFfdSkjL
— Sportsnet 960 (@Sportsnet960) January 7, 2022
Sportsnet 960 will continue to broadcast Boomer in the Morning in its current form with Dean Molbert, Rhett Warrener, and Ryan Pinder. The nationally-broadcasted Jeff Marek Show will remain, and afternoon staple The Big Show will remain with a new co-host team featuring Will Nault and Logan Gordon.
The new lineup rolls as follows:
- 6-9 am: Boomer in the Morning (Dean Molberg, Rhett Warrener, Ryan Pinder)
- 9-10 am: Flames Talk (Ryan Pinder)
- 10 am-12 pm: The Jeff Marek Show
- 12-1 pm: Best of Boomer in the Morning
- 1-4 pm: The Big Show (Will Nault and Logan Gordon)
- 4-7 pm: Flames Talk (Pat Steinberg and Matt Rose)
Each show will live in podcast form following its conclusion.
The new programming schedule will begin Monday.