Sportsnet 960 adds dual 'Flames Talk' show in program shuffle

Sportsnet 960 is shuffling things up.

The Calgary all-sports radio station introduced a shift in programming Friday, rebadging a morning segment hosted by Ryan Pinder and adding a late afternoon, early evening show hosted by Pat Steinberg and Matt Rose, branding each together as Flames Talk.

The focal point of the programming shift comes with mixing a live experience with a show that can be bundled as a podcast for later consumption.

Shuffling things up in Calgary! 📻🔥 Check out the line changes @Sportsnet960 – including the new all-#Flames Talk show – hitting the airwaves, starting Monday!👀👇🏻 Tune in live or catch up on-demand on https://t.co/nILONxtcw8📱 pic.twitter.com/gWUFfdSkjL — Sportsnet 960 (@Sportsnet960) January 7, 2022

Sportsnet 960 will continue to broadcast Boomer in the Morning in its current form with Dean Molbert, Rhett Warrener, and Ryan Pinder. The nationally-broadcasted Jeff Marek Show will remain, and afternoon staple The Big Show will remain with a new co-host team featuring Will Nault and Logan Gordon.

The new lineup rolls as follows:

6-9 am: Boomer in the Morning (Dean Molberg, Rhett Warrener, Ryan Pinder)

9-10 am: Flames Talk (Ryan Pinder)

10 am-12 pm: The Jeff Marek Show

12-1 pm: Best of Boomer in the Morning

1-4 pm: The Big Show (Will Nault and Logan Gordon)

4-7 pm: Flames Talk (Pat Steinberg and Matt Rose)

Each show will live in podcast form following its conclusion.

The new programming schedule will begin Monday.