Sportsnet 960 adds dual 'Flames Talk' show in program shuffle

Jan 8 2022, 12:10 am
Sportsnet 960 is shuffling things up. 

The Calgary all-sports radio station introduced a shift in programming Friday, rebadging a morning segment hosted by Ryan Pinder and adding a late afternoon, early evening show hosted by Pat Steinberg and Matt Rose, branding each together as Flames Talk.

The focal point of the programming shift comes with mixing a live experience with a show that can be bundled as a podcast for later consumption. 

Sportsnet 960 will continue to broadcast Boomer in the Morning in its current form with Dean Molbert, Rhett Warrener, and Ryan Pinder. The nationally-broadcasted Jeff Marek Show will remain, and afternoon staple The Big Show will remain with a new co-host team featuring Will Nault and Logan Gordon. 

The new lineup rolls as follows:

  • 6-9 am: Boomer in the Morning (Dean Molberg, Rhett Warrener, Ryan Pinder)
  • 9-10 am: Flames Talk (Ryan Pinder)
  • 10 am-12 pm: The Jeff Marek Show
  • 12-1 pm: Best of Boomer in the Morning
  • 1-4 pm: The Big Show (Will Nault and Logan Gordon)
  • 4-7 pm: Flames Talk (Pat Steinberg and Matt Rose)

Each show will live in podcast form following its conclusion.  

The new programming schedule will begin Monday. 

