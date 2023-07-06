Stampede headliner calls out Air Canada over issues getting to Calgary

One of the headlining performers at Sneak-a-Peek at the Calgary Stampede had some issues getting members of her team to town and let Air Canada know about it.

Jess Moskaluke is performing at Nashville North tonight but the country music star has had some travel issues getting to town.

Hey @AirCanada can we get my boy @richdasilva on the next YYZ>YYC flight since you cancelled his so we can still play @calgarystampede tonight? 😬❤️ Thaaaaanks. — Jess Moskaluke (@jessmoskaluke) July 6, 2023

Her drummer, Rich DaSilva, has had some issues getting to Calgary as his flight was apparently cancelled today.

Moskaluke was the first Canadian female country artist since Shania Twain to achieve CRIA Platinum single status with the hit “Cheap Wine and Cigarettes.”

You might also like: Calgary Stampede concerts to check out this weekend: July 6 to 9

10 best Calgary Stampede pancake breakfasts you have to hit this year

Here is everything you can do with your ticket to the Calgary Stampede

She is a Juno winner, taking home the award for Country Album of the Year in 2017 along with the 2018 CCMA Award winner for Album of the Year.

You can check out all the members of the Saskatchewan performer’s band that did make it to Calgary at Nashville North tonight. That is included with your admission into the Calgary Stampede.

Daily Hive has reached out to Air Canada for comment.