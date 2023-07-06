EventsNewsStampede

Stampede headliner calls out Air Canada over issues getting to Calgary

Peter Klein
Peter Klein
|
Jul 6 2023, 9:06 pm
Stampede headliner calls out Air Canada over issues getting to Calgary
WorldStock/Shutterstock

One of the headlining performers at Sneak-a-Peek at the Calgary Stampede had some issues getting members of her team to town and let Air Canada know about it.

Jess Moskaluke is performing at Nashville North tonight but the country music star has had some travel issues getting to town.

Her drummer, Rich DaSilva, has had some issues getting to Calgary as his flight was apparently cancelled today.

Moskaluke was the first Canadian female country artist since Shania Twain to achieve CRIA Platinum single status with the hit “Cheap Wine and Cigarettes.”

She is a Juno winner, taking home the award for Country Album of the Year in 2017 along with the 2018 CCMA Award winner for Album of the Year.

You can check out all the members of the Saskatchewan performer’s band that did make it to Calgary at Nashville North tonight. That is included with your admission into the Calgary Stampede.

Daily Hive has reached out to Air Canada for comment.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Peter KleinPeter Klein
+ Listed
+ News
+ Stampede
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.