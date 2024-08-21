Real EstateCalgary HomesUrbanized

This $3M rural house for sale near Calgary comes with its own island

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Aug 21 2024, 4:49 pm
This $3M rural house for sale near Calgary comes with its own island
Century 21 Bamber Realty LTD.

There’s a house for sale near Calgary right now and it’s the perfect slice of paradise if you love horses (and solitude!).

Located at 178125 240th Street W and boasting over 3,200 square feet, this home comes with stables, a creek and even its very own island.

Century 21 Bamber Realty LTD.

If you have $2,999,000 to spare, you might want to check out this incredible rural property one mile outside of the picturesque town of Priddis, Alberta.

With four bedrooms and three bathrooms inside the log cabin-inspired walk-out bungalow, your whole family can live out their Heartland dreams.

Century 21 Bamber Realty LTD.

Alberta real estate

Calgary house

Century 21 Bamber Realty LTD.

The bright interior design offers a spacious kitchen complete with tons of counter and cabinet space and a charming breakfast nook that leads out onto the patio.

The spaciousness extends to other shared rooms in the house, with a formal dining room and living room featuring vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace.

Alberta real estate

Century 21 Bamber Realty LTD.

Calgary house

Century 21 Bamber Realty LTD.

Calgary house

Century 21 Bamber Realty LTD.

Calgary house

Century 21 Bamber Realty LTD.

Being a walkout bungalow, you’ll experience a home with a seamless blend between the indoors and the sweeping outdoors. 

It’s the perfect house for entertaining, too. Imagine entertaining friends and family in the basement, which includes a game room and a spare room, before heading out on a horseback riding adventure through the country.

The home has a 70 x 140-square-foot heated indoor arena, accompanied by two attached barns with 15 stalls. There is an additional detached barn with four extra stalls, enough room to house all of your equine companions!

Calgary house

Century 21 Bamber Realty LTD.

Alberta real estate

Century 21 Bamber Realty LTD.

Alberta real estate

Century 21 Bamber Realty LTD.

Alberta real estate

Century 21 Bamber Realty LTD.

You’ll be able to entertain guests with more than horseback riding adventures and cold plunges in the river surrounding your private island, as this house also comes with multiple patios to kick back and relax on.

If you’re looking for the perfect escape from the city to live out your luxury country dreams, this is definitely the spot!

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Emma Kilburn-SmithEmma Kilburn-Smith
+ Real Estate
+ Calgary Homes
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop