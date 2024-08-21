There’s a house for sale near Calgary right now and it’s the perfect slice of paradise if you love horses (and solitude!).

Located at 178125 240th Street W and boasting over 3,200 square feet, this home comes with stables, a creek and even its very own island.

If you have $2,999,000 to spare, you might want to check out this incredible rural property one mile outside of the picturesque town of Priddis, Alberta.

With four bedrooms and three bathrooms inside the log cabin-inspired walk-out bungalow, your whole family can live out their Heartland dreams.

The bright interior design offers a spacious kitchen complete with tons of counter and cabinet space and a charming breakfast nook that leads out onto the patio.

The spaciousness extends to other shared rooms in the house, with a formal dining room and living room featuring vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace.

Being a walkout bungalow, you’ll experience a home with a seamless blend between the indoors and the sweeping outdoors.

It’s the perfect house for entertaining, too. Imagine entertaining friends and family in the basement, which includes a game room and a spare room, before heading out on a horseback riding adventure through the country.

The home has a 70 x 140-square-foot heated indoor arena, accompanied by two attached barns with 15 stalls. There is an additional detached barn with four extra stalls, enough room to house all of your equine companions!

You’ll be able to entertain guests with more than horseback riding adventures and cold plunges in the river surrounding your private island, as this house also comes with multiple patios to kick back and relax on.

If you’re looking for the perfect escape from the city to live out your luxury country dreams, this is definitely the spot!