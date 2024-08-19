If you are looking for a deal on real estate in Calgary, we have rounded up 10 homes for sale under the $500,000 price point, many of which are over 1,000 square feet.

So whether you’re looking to buy that long-awaited first home or maybe dipping your toes into the rental market, here are some houses that won’t be too hard on your bank account.

If you’re curious about the most expensive homes on the market in Calgary, you can find those right here.

Three bedrooms

Two bathrooms

Built in 1981

1,102 square feet

Three bedrooms

One bathroom

Built in 1975

980 square feet

Two bedrooms

Two bathrooms

Built in 1992

748 square feet

Four bedrooms

Two bathrooms

Built in 1973

939 square feet

Five bedrooms

Three bathrooms

Built in 1989

1,117 square feet

Four bedrooms

Three bathrooms

Built in 1993

1,085 square feet

Three bedrooms

Three bathrooms

Built in 1997

1,457 square feet

Three bedrooms

Two bathrooms

Built in 1982

1,172 square feet

Three bedrooms

Two bathrooms

Built in 1979

1,316 square feet