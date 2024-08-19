Real EstateCalgary HomesUrbanized

10 detached homes for sale in Calgary right now for under $500,000

Aug 19 2024, 8:45 pm
If you are looking for a deal on real estate in Calgary, we have rounded up 10 homes for sale under the $500,000 price point, many of which are over 1,000 square feet.

So whether you’re looking to buy that long-awaited first home or maybe dipping your toes into the rental market, here are some houses that won’t be too hard on your bank account.

If you’re curious about the most expensive homes on the market in Calgary, you can find those right here.

957 Erin Woods Drive SE – $460,000

CIR Realty

  • Three bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • Built in 1981
  • 1,102 square feet

207 Ogden Crescent SE – $399,750 

Century 21 Foothills Real Estate

  • Three bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • Built in 1975
  • 980 square feet

28 Coventry Lane NE – $499,999

eXp Realty

  • Two bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • Built in 1992
  • 748 square feet

6004 5th Avenue SE – $480,000

Real Broker

  • Four bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • Built in 1973
  • 939 square feet

19 Appletree Close SE – $485,000

Prep Realty

  • Five bedrooms
  • Three bathrooms
  • Built in 1989
  • 1,117 square feet

124 Erin Circle SE – $489,000

Re/Max Key

  • Four bedrooms
  • Three bathrooms
  • Built in 1993
  • 1,085 square feet

14620 Mt Mckenzie Drive SE – $482,500

Coldwell Banker Mountain Central

  • Three bedrooms
  • Three bathrooms
  • Built in 1997
  • 1,457 square feet

308 Falton Drive NE – $499,900

Re/Max Complete Realty

  • Three bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • Built in 1982
  • 1,172 square feet

315 Abinger Crescent NE – $499,000

Re/Max Real Estate (Central)

  • Three bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • Built in 1979
  • 1,316 square feet

28 Martinwood Way NE – $499,888

eXp Realty

  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • Built in 1991
  • 980 square feet
