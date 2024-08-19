10 detached homes for sale in Calgary right now for under $500,000
Aug 19 2024, 8:45 pm
If you are looking for a deal on real estate in Calgary, we have rounded up 10 homes for sale under the $500,000 price point, many of which are over 1,000 square feet.
So whether you’re looking to buy that long-awaited first home or maybe dipping your toes into the rental market, here are some houses that won’t be too hard on your bank account.
If you’re curious about the most expensive homes on the market in Calgary, you can find those right here.
957 Erin Woods Drive SE – $460,000
- Three bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- Built in 1981
- 1,102 square feet
207 Ogden Crescent SE – $399,750
- Three bedrooms
- One bathroom
- Built in 1975
- 980 square feet
28 Coventry Lane NE – $499,999
- Two bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- Built in 1992
- 748 square feet
6004 5th Avenue SE – $480,000
- Four bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- Built in 1973
- 939 square feet
19 Appletree Close SE – $485,000
- Five bedrooms
- Three bathrooms
- Built in 1989
- 1,117 square feet
- Four bedrooms
- Three bathrooms
- Built in 1993
- 1,085 square feet
14620 Mt Mckenzie Drive SE – $482,500
- Three bedrooms
- Three bathrooms
- Built in 1997
- 1,457 square feet
308 Falton Drive NE – $499,900
- Three bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- Built in 1982
- 1,172 square feet
315 Abinger Crescent NE – $499,000
- Three bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- Built in 1979
- 1,316 square feet
28 Martinwood Way NE – $499,888
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- Built in 1991
- 980 square feet