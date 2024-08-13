An Alberta city has seen a 20% jump in home prices since last year

Many spots in Alberta have seen a wave of higher home prices lately, and one city in the province saw a whopping 20% year-over-year price jump last month.

The Alberta Real Estate Association (AREA) says the total residential average price in July was $493,549 for Alberta as a whole, with the detached average price at $579,856.

One city in particular has seen a hefty rise in prices since last July, with Medicine Hat recording year-to-date average prices increasing by 20% year over year.

The total residential average price in Medicine Hat is $360,692, a wicked 20.1% increase, with the detached average price landing at $396,748, a 13.8% year-over-year increase.

The semi-detached market has exploded in the city of more than 66,000 residents, experiencing a 50.1% year-over-year increase to an average price of $434,814.

Trailing behind semi-detached pads are row properties, rising 36% year-over-year to an average price of $247,640.

AREA added that conditions are tightening in Medicine Hat, but “the market still favours sellers.”

You can check out the full report here.