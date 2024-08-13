Real EstateUrbanized

An Alberta city has seen a 20% jump in home prices since last year

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Aug 13 2024, 7:13 pm
An Alberta city has seen a 20% jump in home prices since last year
Johanna Goodyear/Shutterstock

Many spots in Alberta have seen a wave of higher home prices lately, and one city in the province saw a whopping 20% year-over-year price jump last month.

The Alberta Real Estate Association (AREA) says the total residential average price in July was $493,549 for Alberta as a whole, with the detached average price at $579,856.

One city in particular has seen a hefty rise in prices since last July, with Medicine Hat recording year-to-date average prices increasing by 20% year over year.

The total residential average price in Medicine Hat is $360,692, a wicked 20.1% increase, with the detached average price landing at $396,748, a 13.8% year-over-year increase.

The semi-detached market has exploded in the city of more than 66,000 residents, experiencing a 50.1% year-over-year increase to an average price of $434,814.

Trailing behind semi-detached pads are row properties, rising 36% year-over-year to an average price of $247,640.

AREA added that conditions are tightening in Medicine Hat, but “the market still favours sellers.”

You can check out the full report here.

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ Real Estate
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop