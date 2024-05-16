Rundle Bar in Banff named as the best patio in Canada

An Alberta bar has been named as having the best patio in Canada, and it’s very easy to see why.

Rundle Bar, which is located in the “Castle in the Rockies” Fairmont Banff Springs, has received the “Best Patio Award 2024” by Canada’s 100 Best .

Canada’s 100 Best is voted on by a selected panel of food critics, chefs, restaurateurs, food-savvy patrons, and industry experts.

Rundle Bar’s patio has been praised for its unparalleled views of Sulphur Mountain and Mount Rundle, which are best accompanied by one of the bar’s dazzling cocktails, of course.

As well as signature cocktails, beer and wine, Rundle Bar also has plenty of small plates and snacks to enjoy such as chili pork dumplings, burrata, lobster rolls and more.

“Being recognized nationally as Canada’s Best Patio is a true honour for us in Banff, and for our western mountain collection of five renowned resorts,” said Sam Clark, regional manager of bars and mixology for Fairmont’s Western Mountain Region

“Over the past two years, my role has allowed me to experience an unparalleled sense of community, and this award is a testament to the dedication and passion that thrives in the Canadian Rockies. We are deeply humbled to be named alongside Canada’s best.”

If you’re desperate to check out the patio, Rundle Bar’s patio will reopen for the summer season on June 3.

Whether you’re a hotel guest or just visiting Banff, you’ll be able to sip and gaze out over the mountain vistas.

Rundle Bar

Address: Fairmont Banff Springs – 405 Spray Avenue, Banff

Instagram