An international circus is setting up the big top in Calgary this month

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Prepare to be amazed, as the Royal Canadian International Circus is back in Calgary — but only for a limited time.

The popular family-friendly event is on its 2024 tour and will be setting up tents at CrossIron Mills for 17 shows from May 24 to June 2.

Visitors can visit the magnificent Big Top to enjoy explosive live entertainment from generational circus families around the globe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal Canadian International Circus (@royal_canadian_circus)

Royal Canadian International Circus’s shows are packed with exciting performers and acts, including Daredevils on the Wheel of Destiny, “CHU” Acrobatics from Taiwan, and the Guerrero High Wire.

The show also features the extreme Motorcycle Globe of Death, the Human Cannonball, and the Zeman RollerSkating Duo from America’s Got Talent.

Guests will also be wowed by Quick Change artists, Bollywood Aerialists, a Canadian Tribute, a 25’ Unicyclist, hilarious comedy, and more.

The Royal Canadian International Circus is an animal-free show, with no exotic or endangered animals or species in its acts.

When: May 24 to June 2, 2024

Time: Various showtimes

Where: CrossIron Mills — 261055 Crossiron Boulevard, Rocky View

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online