Jerry Seinfeld is coming to Calgary for two epic performances this fall

One of comedy’s GOATs is coming to Calgary this fall to support an important local cause, and fans will have two opportunities to see him live.

Golden Globe winner Jerry Seinfeld will perform at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium on Saturday, November 16.

The event marks the 25th anniversary of The Owen Hart Foundation (OHF) and the work it does within the Calgary community and beyond. Tickets go on sale on Thursday, May 9 at 10 am.

“The Owen Hart Foundation is celebrating its 25th anniversary and true to our tradition of presenting outstanding artists to the Calgary area, we are exceptionally ecstatic to be hosting the one-and-only Jerry Seinfeld for the third time,” said Dr. Martha Hart, founder of the Owen Hart Foundation, in a release. “The OHF hosted Jerry Seinfeld at our 10th and 20th anniversary and ever since has had a long-held plan to have Jerry return for our OHF 25th Anniversary.

“Jerry Seinfeld has had an enormously successful world-renowned career and is clearly one of the most popular standup comedians of all time. In short, we feel tremendously honoured to host such a talented, formidable, and iconic performer – again for the third time.”

Seinfeld’s big break came with his appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981. He is also beloved for his sitcom Seinfeld, co-created with Larry David, which won him legions of fans and awards at the Emmys, the Golden Globes, and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The Brooklyn, New York-born star has written three best-selling books, has several Netflix specials, and continues to serve up laughs with his popular series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. Seinfeld also directed, co-wrote and produced Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story for Netflix.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Owen Hart Foundation (@owenhartfoundation)

The Owen Hart Foundation supports local, national, and international communities through scholarships, housing, and partnership programs. This year, they are also introducing a Celebrity Online Auction with over $40,000 in prizes, including sports packages, staycations, fine dining, and more.

When: November 16, 2024

Time: 6 and 9 pm

Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium – 1415 14th Avenue NW, Calgary

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online starting Thursday, May 9 at 10 am.