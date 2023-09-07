You can book a roundtrip flight to Paris from Calgary for $612 this fall

If you feel like you missed out on a European adventure this summer, you’ll love this cheap flight deal that will let you fly from Calgary to Paris for $612 roundtrip this fall!

This flight deal is offered by West Jet, which dropped its price for off-season travel from Calgary to France. It’s now around $1,000 cheaper to book this flight than it usually is this time of year!

The cheap flights can be found during October, November, and December.

While many people travel to Europe and specifically France during the summer months, there are lots of benefits to travelling during the off-season. You won’t have to face giant crowds to get into the top tourist spots, and it won’t be as hot, so you can enjoy more outdoor activities!

Hop on a cruise of the Seine or visit one of the many famous art galleries.

How to book this deal flight to Paris from Calgary