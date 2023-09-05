7 ultra-cozy spots in Calgary to soak up all the fall vibes

It seems like the cold weather blew in almost as soon as September hit, and if you’re like us, it’s probably got you thinking about cozy spots to visit in Calgary this fall.

We’ve got a unique list with everything from outdoor fireplaces to snuggle up in front of to where to find the best mulled spices in Calgary to get your house smelling like you’ve been baking fall goodies all day long.

The Silk Road Spice Merchant

If you haven’t visited the Silk Road Spice Merchant before, it is an absolute must-see in Inglewood. From the moment you walk in the door, you are met with a wave of aromas from all over the world. It’s the perfect place to grab some hard-to-find spices if you’re trying out an international dish or some traditional local favourites!

Whether you’re looking for unique spice blends for a hot stew, curry, mulled spices, or fancy hot chocolates to keep warm, this is the perfect one-stop shop! There’s also something about the atmosphere, with the wooden shelves and dim lighting, that just feels cozy.

Where: 1419 9th Avenue SE

Hexagon Board Game Cafe

Once temperatures cool, we’re often left looking for fun ways to socialize indoors. Board games are the perfect activity, no matter the size of your friend group.

The Hexagon Board Game Cafe is a great option because you can try out different board games you might not have at home while you sip a hot drink!

Where: 1140 Kensington Road NW #200

STASH Needle Art Lounge

If you’re already a crafter, you might have already heard about this trendy fibre supply store. It’s got an incredible selection of yarns if you’ve got a fall knitting or crochet project you’re excited to start.

You don’t need experience to enjoy this cozy spot, if you’re a beginner, you can always try one of the many classes Stash has on offer here.

Where: 1237 9th Avenue SE

Le Comptoir by Francois

Everything about this cute little French cafe screams cozy. There’s a great selection of French baking that is to die for, but their quiche was nominated for Calgary’s Best Quiche and is a must-try!

Grab a blanket from the shelf and pull up a spot next to the warm fire blazing outside while you sample the treats.

Where: 1928 34th Avenue SW

Recess

For many, the start of fall is synonymous with back-to-school, but you don’t have to be a student for that familiar feeling to creep up on you. Whether you’re feeling nostalgic for your school days or just want to tap into the fresh start energy, Recess is a great spot to stock up on some supplies.

They have an excellent selection of stationery that is guaranteed to make your work and organization experience as aesthetic as possible. You’ll find things you didn’t know you needed.

Where: 1333 9th Avenue SE

Shelf Life Books

If you’re looking for a new fall read, you have to visit Shelf Life Books. They have unique reads you’re unlikely to find anywhere else. They specialize in local, so if you’re passionate about supporting looking artists and writers, this is the go-to spot!

Where: 1302 4th Street SW #100

Primal Grounds Cafe and Soup Company

Sometimes, all you need is a hot bowl of soup on a chilly fall day. Primal Soup has an extensive selection of healthy and tasty soups bound to warm your body and soul.

If you’re looking for a sit-down experience, you’ll want to visit the cafe, but you can also grab some frozen ones to go!

Where: 5255 Richmond Road SW