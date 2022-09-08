Rotary RibFest is back in Calgary!

Going down at McMahon Stadium this year from September 9 to 11, this event sees some of the best barbecue in Calgary, along with cold beer, live entertainment, artisan alley, raffles, and more.

This year, five massive BBQ food stands will be erected for you to load up on all things smoked and grilled. These teams are coming from Oklahoma, Michigan, Missouri, and Ontario, with the Papa Jack’s Blooming Onion on-site.

If you feel like taking a BBQ break, check out the artisan alley area featuring three different Calgary-based food trucks: Calgary Mini-Donuts, Cookie Dough Stand, and YYC Family Squeezed Lemonade.

Admission is free, BBQ will be purchased, and any donations will go towards the Rotary Clubs of Calgary.

Folks can expect booze, meat, desserts, and treats available for purchase, along with some friendly competition and amazing entertainment.

Head down this weekend to try some ribs, grab a beer, maybe win a 50/50, and enjoy a great time in YYC.

Rotary RibFest YYC 2022

When: September 9 and 10 from 11 am to 10 pm; September 11 from 11 am to 7 pm

Where: McMahon Stadium – 1817 Crowchild Trail NW, Calgary

Price: FREE entry