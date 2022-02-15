A Look Inside: $3.5M Calgary apartment with panoramic views (PHOTOS)

An apartment in the heart of Calgary has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a $3.5 million price tag.

The one-level penthouse comes complete with a wine room, coffee bar, gallery lighting, and a massive terrace overlooking the Elbow River and the Rocky Mountains.

Listed by Real Estate Professionals Inc. for $3,500,000, the 3,137-square-foot Mission home is conveniently located near shopping, entertainment, restaurants, and charming neighbourhood cafes, and it’s just a quick stroll from the river.

You might also like: These are the fastest-growing spots in Alberta: census

You can call this church in Alberta your home for $50K (PHOTOS)

Downtown Calgary among Canada's top five most densely populated city centres: census

Located in the prestigious Riverstone building at 318 26th Avenue SW, this Calgary apartment provides luxurious penthouse living with plenty of amenities. The building has 24/7 concierge service, a tennis court, a pool area with hot tubs and a sauna, a private games room, a party room opening to a patio and barbecue, and a well-equipped gym.

There’s also underground heated visitor parking, a car wash, and two titled parking spots located right across from the elevator.

The home boasts unobstructed views, an open floor plan, plenty of built-ins, a museum-quality picture hanging and gallery lighting system, soundproofing, and a video/media system.

The kitchen has marble countertops and high-end appliances, including a Wolfe induction cooktop, Miele dishwasher and double ovens, Subzero fridge, column freezer, and a wine fridge. The area also offers a convenient built-in desk, amazing storage space, an eat-in nook with a custom banquette, and a built-in coffee bar with its own sink.

You’ll love to entertain in this property, with a sophisticated family room featuring stunning downtown views, an open concept great room with nine-foot ceilings, and plenty of light from a wall of newly replaced windows. The great room also leads to a 360-square-foot terrace overlooking the Elbow River and the Rocky Mountains.

The home also has its own library/office with hardwood built-ins, separated by a large pocket door.

There’s a view of the city lights from the large primary bedroom, and an ensuite includes two vanities, two toilet rooms, two walk-in closets, and a steam shower.

There are two additional bedrooms, a four-piece bath, a laundry room, and a walk-in closet that’s plumbed to be a wine room. Private living quarters can be closed off from the social areas of the home.

Every room has 5E data ports, LED adjustable lighting systems, and solid core doors. The old baseboard radiators have been replaced with a high-speed heating/cooling forced air system, and there are Elan alarm and video/media systems throughout the unit.

This incredible home has had a two-year-long renovation down to bare concrete, which cost over $1 million and was completed in 2019.

Comparatively speaking, the average apartment in the city is selling for $251,200, while single-detached homes are listed at a benchmark price of $472,300, according to the Calgary Real Estate Board’s January 2022 report. In some towns across the province, you can find three-bedroom houses for under $250,000.