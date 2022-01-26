Real EstateUrbanized

10 Alberta cities where you can still get a three-bedroom house under $250K

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Jan 26 2022, 6:37 pm
10 Alberta cities where you can still get a three-bedroom house under $250K
Zoocasa

If you have your sights set on buying a three-bedroom house in Alberta, it’s more likely than not that you’ll have to shell out a pretty penny to get one.

With prices skyrocketing across the country (we are looking at you, Vancouver and Toronto) the dream of homeownership has become even more lofty for many aspiring buyers. Homes with more bedrooms, in particular, are in high demand, with buyers facing increasingly fierce competition.

Luckily there are regions across the province that offer homes within that quota at a decent price.

Below are 10 Alberta cities where you can get a three-bedroom house for less than $250,000.

Wetaskiwin, Alberta

Zoocasa

4713 57 Avenue 

  • Sale price: $249,000
  • Three bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms

Fort McMurray, Alberta

Zoocasa

56, -97 Wilson Drive 

  • Sale price: $239,000
  • Three bedrooms
  • Three bathrooms

Grande Prairie, Alberta

Zoocasa

10502 83 Avenue

  • Sale price: $229,900
  • Three bedrooms
  • One bathroom

Lethbridge, Alberta

Zoocasa

1223 6 Avenue S

  • Sale price: $246,000
  • Three bedrooms
  • One bathroom

Edmonton, Alberta

Zoocasa

6817 127 Ave NW 

  • Sale price: $204,900
  • Three bedrooms
  • One bathroom

Lacombe, Alberta

Zoocasa

5727 45 Avenue 

  • Sale price: $234,500
  • Three bedrooms
  • One bathroom

Camrose, Alberta

Zoocasa

4919 58 Street 

  • Sale price: $245,900
  • Three bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms

Medicine Hat

Zoocasa

531 5 Street Se 

  • Sale price: $234,900
  • Three bedrooms
  • One bathroom

Red Deer, Alberta

Zoocasa

40 Good Crescent 

  • Sale price: $229,900
  • Three bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms

Cold Lake

Zoocasa

4724 49 Ave 

  • Sale price: $205,000
  • Three bedrooms
  • One bathroom
Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ Real Estate
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT