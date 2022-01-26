10 Alberta cities where you can still get a three-bedroom house under $250K

If you have your sights set on buying a three-bedroom house in Alberta, it’s more likely than not that you’ll have to shell out a pretty penny to get one.

With prices skyrocketing across the country (we are looking at you, Vancouver and Toronto) the dream of homeownership has become even more lofty for many aspiring buyers. Homes with more bedrooms, in particular, are in high demand, with buyers facing increasingly fierce competition.

Luckily there are regions across the province that offer homes within that quota at a decent price.

Below are 10 Alberta cities where you can get a three-bedroom house for less than $250,000.

Wetaskiwin, Alberta

4713 57 Avenue

Sale price: $249,000

Three bedrooms

Two bathrooms

Fort McMurray, Alberta

56, -97 Wilson Drive

Sale price: $239,000

Three bedrooms

Three bathrooms

Grande Prairie, Alberta

10502 83 Avenue

Sale price: $229,900

Three bedrooms

One bathroom

Lethbridge, Alberta

1223 6 Avenue S

Sale price: $246,000

Three bedrooms

One bathroom

Edmonton, Alberta

6817 127 Ave NW

Sale price: $204,900

Three bedrooms

One bathroom

Lacombe, Alberta

5727 45 Avenue

Sale price: $234,500

Three bedrooms

One bathroom

Camrose, Alberta

4919 58 Street

Sale price: $245,900

Three bedrooms

Two bathrooms

Medicine Hat

531 5 Street Se

Sale price: $234,900

Three bedrooms

One bathroom

Red Deer, Alberta

40 Good Crescent

Sale price: $229,900

Three bedrooms

Two bathrooms

Cold Lake

4724 49 Ave