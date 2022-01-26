10 Alberta cities where you can still get a three-bedroom house under $250K
Jan 26 2022, 6:37 pm
If you have your sights set on buying a three-bedroom house in Alberta, it’s more likely than not that you’ll have to shell out a pretty penny to get one.
With prices skyrocketing across the country (we are looking at you, Vancouver and Toronto) the dream of homeownership has become even more lofty for many aspiring buyers. Homes with more bedrooms, in particular, are in high demand, with buyers facing increasingly fierce competition.
Luckily there are regions across the province that offer homes within that quota at a decent price.
Below are 10 Alberta cities where you can get a three-bedroom house for less than $250,000.
Wetaskiwin, Alberta
- Sale price: $249,000
- Three bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
Fort McMurray, Alberta
- Sale price: $239,000
- Three bedrooms
- Three bathrooms
Grande Prairie, Alberta
- Sale price: $229,900
- Three bedrooms
- One bathroom
Lethbridge, Alberta
- Sale price: $246,000
- Three bedrooms
- One bathroom
Edmonton, Alberta
- Sale price: $204,900
- Three bedrooms
- One bathroom
Lacombe, Alberta
- Sale price: $234,500
- Three bedrooms
- One bathroom
Camrose, Alberta
- Sale price: $245,900
- Three bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
Medicine Hat
- Sale price: $234,900
- Three bedrooms
- One bathroom
Red Deer, Alberta
- Sale price: $229,900
- Three bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
Cold Lake
- Sale price: $205,000
- Three bedrooms
- One bathroom