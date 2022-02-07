You can call this church in Alberta your home for $50K (PHOTOS)

It’s a pretty unique real estate opportunity; you could call a former church your own home in northern Alberta for just under $50,000.

The church, built in 1956 according to its listing on Realtor.ca, is being touted as “easy to convert to a single-family home.”

The church in Hines Creek is listed for $49,900, with the main floor holding more than 1,300 square feet and a full basement.

There is a complete kitchen for all your cooking needs and a half bathroom on the lower level.

The possibilities are endless on arranging the main floor to your taste. The church’s many windows also allow ample natural light.

Converting a church to your very own home sounds like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the right buyer.

