These are the fastest-growing spots in Alberta: census

Census data compiled and analyzed by Statistics Canada in 2021 provides an updated picture of what kind of urban growth the country is experiencing.

Based on newly released statistics, the fastest-growing census municipality (census subdivision) with at least 5,000 inhabitants in Alberta between 2016 and 2021 was Cochrane. There was a 24.5% increase in the population, from 25,853 to 32,199 residents.

Top 5 fastest-growing municipalities in Alberta

Cochrane: 32,199 (+24.5% from 2016 to 2021) Airdrie: 74,100 (+20.3% from 2016 to 2021) Beaumont: 20,888 (+19.7% from 2016 to 2021) Mackenzie County: 12,804 (+14.6% from 2016 to 2021) Canmore: 15,990 (+14.3% from 2016 to 2021)

The growth in the five municipalities was attributed to urban spread, as the population growth of many suburban cities outpaced the increase occurring elsewhere.

When it comes to the top 25 fastest-growing municipalities in Canada, Cochrane just missed the top 10 at number 11. Airdrie finished the list at number 25.

The top three fastest-growing municipalities in Canada were East Gwillimbury and the Blue Mountains, both in Ontario, and Langford, British Columbia.

Stats Canada also found that seven of the top 10 municipalities with the largest population drops were in Alberta.