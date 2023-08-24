Rhythm & Howl is an exciting new restaurant opening soon in Canmore.

This new restaurant concept is having its soft opening on September 10, with the grand opening happening a week later on September 17.

The luxury hot restaurant is located inside the (also brand-new) MTN House By Basecamp, a 99-room hotel based in the heart of the Canadian Rockies. We can’t wait to check out the hotel restaurant, café, and bar, and it seems well worth the drive.

There are some fantastic restaurants in Canmore and Banff, and this aims to be one of the best.

The menu here is seasonal, showcasing the finest regionally sourced ingredients.

Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are all options here, including fresh baked goods, coffee, and tons of fantastic cocktail offerings.

There are normal breakfast items made with great ingredients, and also inventive ones, like the ratatouille and feta omelette or the burrito filled with spicy chorizo, smashed avocado, paella rice, scrambled egg, and cheddar cheese.

The lunch and dinner menu includes dishes like charcuterie boards, spinach and mascarpone ravioli, porchetta sandwich, and the falafel stuffed pita with arugula, oven-dried tomatoes, and a spicy vegetable salad.

Chances are, if you’re here, you’re on vacation. Treat yourself to a cortado, an orange wine, or a local craft beer when this spot officially opens up. The views alone will be worth it.

Rhythm & Howl

Address: MTN House By Basecamp — 1 Silvertip Trail, Canmore

Instagram