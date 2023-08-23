Gogi Korean Restaurant, a popular all-you-can-eat KBBQ restaurant, recently opened a new YYC location.

The first location is at 2320 4th Street NW, and the second spot, at 4608 Macleod Trail SW, now has an exciting new Gogi BBQ meat shop.

The shop offers marinated and non-marinated options, whether you’re going for bulgogi beef, pork belly, or otherwise. Even better? This new meat shop will be offering 10% off all Korean meats from the shop until August 31.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GOGI (@gogikoreanyyc)

Then there’s the restaurant itself.

Specializing in authentic Korean BBQ, this fun dining experience has tables with burners in the middle to make it a uniquely interactive meal. There are also set menus, a la carte, lunch boxes, and more to cater to whatever kind of meal you’re craving.

Some of the most popular classic Korean-style meals served here include hot stone bibimbap bowls, soups and stews, hot pot, and appetizers with items like deep-fried boneless chicken, pork dumplings, and deep-fried sweet potato with honey garlic sauce, to name a few.

As for the BBQ options, there are all kinds of marinated pork, beef, chicken, and more, all served with rice and vegetables.

There are 30 different dishes on the all-you-can-eat menu here. Noodles, croquettes, salads, and more are served up if you want them, but it’s the raw items, like bulgogi (marinated beef) or samgyeopsal (pork belly), that are the most fun because you order as much as you’d like and cook it right there at the table with friends.

It’s a fun dining experience that you can now enjoy at home.

Gogi Korean Restaurant

Address: 4608 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Instagram