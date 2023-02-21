5 remote jobs available for people in Calgary

If a commute in a bad winter storm has you thinking of a career change then we have good news, there are a lot of remote jobs available in Calgary.

Say goodbye to Deerfoot, Crowchild, and Memorial, and hello to a day of staying in your warm house and getting paid for it.

Your only commute will be walking from your coffee machine to your laptop with these five remote jobs available to people in Calgary.

Salary: $64,000 to $81,900, estimated by Indeed (not provided by Telus)

What: As a project manager, you will play a key role in planning, managing, and delivering projects that will pursue integration and efficiencies in Telus field operations. Your role will be critical to ensuring they build an integrated national field team to consistently support their customers end-to-end. This position is accountable for the end-to-end delivery of overall projects including benefits management to drive standardization and governance across all field operations.

Salary: $80,400 to $102,000 estimated by Indeed (not provided by Canonical)

What: You will lead the team of HR professionals to provide precise compliant HR operations to the business, advise on HR issues across the whole employee life-cycle, and partner with senior leadership in your region. This position is 100% remote and Canonical has been working remotely since 2004.

Note: This is an eight-month opportunity with the possibility of an extension.

What: You’ll provide support and assistance for the leaders’ growth and development by establishing strong relationships. You’ll be looked at to offer consultative services to support a wide range of leadership management opportunities within their unionized and non-unionized work groups. This also comes with flight privileges upon your employment.

Salary: $65,000 to $80,000

What: You will be responsible to assist in the implementation management, administration, training, and ongoing enhancement of the company’s financial planning and analysis and accounting systems, VENA, Yardi, and CaseWare. You will play a critical role in EXCEL modelling, workflow management and creation, and streamlining/automating forecasting and budgeting functions. Through the confirmation and management of data, you will assist with the implementation and management of the system, building Excel models, and importing information.

What: The vice president is responsible for managing the technical delivery team of the Climate Smart service for clients, guiding them through the development of a corporate GHG inventory and reduction strategy. This can include additional services to their corporate clients including target setting, compliance with ESG reporting, and other technical services related to corporate sustainability.