5 job openings in Calgary that pay $100K

If you are actively job searching or just seeing what is out there, it is always good to keep up with all the job openings in Calgary.

There are plenty of opportunities available in Calgary and more to come as we approach summer.

But, if you are looking for a big home run with your next position, here are five jobs with salaries over $100,000 that are available in Calgary right now.

Location: Remote

Pay: $150,000 to $170,000

Job Description: You will be initially focused on developing a number of projects to monetize existing by-product Green Hydrogen produced at Chemtrade ElectroChem plants in Canada capitalizing on new market opportunities brought on by the developing low carbon economy. Dependent on interest and ability, the intention would be for this position to become involved in Business Development activities across Chemtrade’s other business units as time and opportunity allow.

Location: Calgary, Remote

Pay: $150,000 to $200,000

Job Description: This role will focus on SCADA Hive strategy and operations across North America. As vice president of Operations SCADA Hive, you will work with the executive team in developing the strategy and be responsible for implementation across all SCADA Hive functions. You will evaluate established policies, procedures, processes, and KPI modifying as necessary while instilling a culture of “continuous improvement” within the team.

Location: Calgary, Remote

Pay: $100,000 to $120,000

Job Description: You will have tons of support and resources, but will ultimately own content strategy and execution. You will be able to leverage EventMobi’s existing roster of freelancers and have the opportunity to build your own team, setting standards and processes along the way. Other responsibilities include working with other members of the marketing team, other functional groups, and many external stakeholders as well to deliver a suite of content that supports the company’s business objectives and marketing strategy. You will work closely with product marketing and sales leadership in conducting research and analysis to help you uncover content opportunities; from competitor positioning to customer questions and rejections.

Location: Calgary, Remote

Pay: $105,000 to $135,000

Job Description: You will understand and manage the contractual aspect of the project with their subcontractors including, but not limited to, review of claims, change orders, scheduling, and quoting, while maintaining the professionalism of the company and the morale of your team. You will also ensure the organization’s policies and applicable laws are communicated and reinforced.

Location: Calgary

Pay: $135,000

Job Description: The career college director is responsible to manage the faculty, staff, students, and day-to-day operations of their specific campus. The campus director will also be required to become a point of contact within the organization in a specific area of expertise.