10 awesome things to do in Calgary this week: November 6 to 10
It’s an exciting week ahead in Calgary with so many things to do this first full week of November.
There’s everything from concerts to cooking and even a Christmas market!
Pizza cooking class at Lina’s
What: If you’re a pizza lover and find yourself ordering in all the time, why not learn how to cook the perfect pizza at home from the professionals? Learn all the secrets to creating the perfect Neapolitan-style pizza and enjoy a glass of prosecco while you do it!
When: November 8, 6:30 to 8 pm
Where: Lina’s Italian Piazza – 1023 9th Avenue SE Calgary
Price: Tickets are $70 and can be purchased online here
Alcohol ink Christmas card making
What: If you’re looking to add a special touch to your Christmas gifts this year, you’ll want to try out this Christmas card-making class at Kensington Art Supply! Learn the techniques of making art with alcohol inks and once you’ve mastered it, make some works to share with friends and family.
When: November 9, 6 to 9 pm
Where: Kensington Art Supply – 6999 11th Street Southeast #120
Price: Tickets are $94.50 and can be purchased online here
All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914
What: Rosebud Theatre is presenting a special story for the holiday season this year: All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914. “The remarkable true story of the Christmas truce of 1914 — an extraordinary night of camaraderie, music, and above all peace, told in the words and songs of the men who lived it.” Tickets include a buffet.
When: November 3 to December 23
Where: Rosebud Theatre – 202 Martin Avenue, Rosebud
Price: Tickets are $95 for adults and $75 for youth and can be purchased online here
The Millarville Christmas Market
What: Take a beautiful drive in the country just outside of Calgary and visit real reindeer, get Santa photos, shop local artisan vendors, eat at food trucks, and more! Don’t forget to get your tickets before driving out.
When: November 2 to 5 and 9 to 12
Where: Millarville Racing & Agricultural Society — 06097 192nd Street W, Millarville
Price: Entry is $6 but free for kids 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased online here.
Speed Dating at Ol’ Beautiful
What: If you’re sick of online dating, maybe this event is a sign to give something new a try! This speed dating event is for singles between the ages of 27 and 36. Enjoy meeting potential new partners while sipping the delicious beer at Ol’ Beautiful.
When: November 9, 7 pm
Where: Ol’ Beautiful Brewing Co. 1103 12th Street SE
Price: Tickets are $45.62 and can be purchased here.
Pixar Trivia Night
What: Flex your trivia skills at the Canadian Brewhouse this week! If you’re a Pixar nerd this is your time to shine (and maybe win some prizes).
When: November 7, 7 to 9:30 pm
Where: The Canadian Brewhouse – 3953 University Avenue NW
Price: $15 plus tax and can be purchased online here
Portugal. The Man
What: Portugal. The Man became really popular in the 2010s with their major hit “Feel it Still.” They might be well known for that one hit song, but they’ve got plenty of other bangers that would make seeing them in concert an awesome experience.
When: November 8, 8 pm
Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre, 3777 Grey Eagle Drive
Tickets: General admission is $77.35 and can be purchased online here
Paul Brandt and Terri Clark
What: If you’re looking for a slightly more local country act, don’t miss Paul Brandt and Terri Clark at the Jube this month! Brandt was born and raised in Calgary and worked as an RN before catching his big break. You probably know him if you’re Albertan for his hit song “Alberta Bound.”
When: November 10 and 11, 7 pm
Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
Price: Tickets start at $65 and can be purchased online here
Top Gunn at Jubilations Dinner Theatre
What: If you couldn’t get enough of the movie when it came out, here’s another chance to see Top Gun! Jubilations Dinner Theatre is showing this spin-off musical complete with a full-course meal until mid-January.
When: October 28 to January 13, 2024, with various showtimes
Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre — Westbrook Mall, 1002 37th Street SW
Price: Tickets start at $75.95 for adults at $49.95 for kids aged 12 and under. There is also special pricing for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased online here.
Blood, Sweat, and Tears: Canadian Military Medicine
What: This exhibition showcases Canada’s military medical history from the 19th century to modern times. The exhibit features personal artifacts and oral histories of the men and women who have tended to the wounded in Canada’s military history.
Canadian stretcher-bearers, medics, nurses, doctors, surgeons, and other medical personnel have played an essential role in the country’s military, especially in the First and Second World Wars, where over 138,000 and 53,000 were wounded, respectively.
Blood, Sweat, and Tears will display pieces from all over Canada, including three Victoria Crosses on loan from the Canadian War Museum. The exhibit covers battlefield medicine from initial first aid through recovery and features a significant section on PTSD.
When: On until March 3, 2024
Where: Military Museums – 4520 Crowchild Trail SW
Price: Free to $15. You can buy your tickets online here.