Reddit post has people revealing which Calgary restaurants "wowed" them

There are so many incredible Calgary restaurants to try out.

Whether they’re new spots or must-try staples, most people have a few restaurants on their list that they intend to try. This comes with risk, especially when you don’t get to hit the town as often as you might like.

Recently, Reddit user Both_Panda_6382 posted to the r/Calgary thread asking users to comment on “What restaurant has “wowed” you recently?”

“After a string of disappointing experiences at overpriced or overhyped restaurants in Calgary, I’ve been feeling a little down on the scene here,” posted Both_Panda_6382. “What place have you tried recently that really blew you away?”

Here are some of the Calgary restaurants that users mentioned “wowed” them recently.

Tacos Mexico

“Great atmosphere, amazing food and flavours. And the atmosphere feels pretty authentic,” posted balsambaker.

Address: 3725 Memorial Drive SE, Calgary

Carino

“It’s an Italian-Japanese fusion so super unique!” posted jaminthedisco. “I had the pork katsu curry which was served with a spaghetti carbonara. Literally to die for.”

Address: 2210 4th Street SW, Calgary

Queens Breakfast Cocktails

“Absolutely blown away,” stated Emotional-Ear8525. “And a 4.7 Google rating from 1,193 reviews is impressive IMO.”

Address: 3927 Edmonton Trail, Calgary

Pfanntastic Pannenkoek Haus

“Reasonably priced and AMAZING! It has been featured on You Gotta Eat Here!” ConsistentAd3861.

Address: 2439 54th Avenue SW, Calgary

Big Catch Sushi Bar

“Their pressed sushi is unparalleled in Calgary!” said ssunbeammm.

Address: 8835 Macleod Trail SW #130, Calgary

Tamarind Vietnamese Grill & Noodle House

“It’s a vegan restaurant we tried for the first time, food was delicious and I want to get back and try some of the other dishes,” tenormore posted to the thread.

Address: 908 12th Avenue SW, Calgary

Milpa

“It’s incredible,” posted Reddit user toosoftforitall.

“Authentic Mexican in tapas style and not just tacos. It’s reasonably priced and I have loved every single dish I’ve tried so far. The black bean hummus and salsa tasting we’ve gotten three times.”

Address: 1531 5th Street SW, Calgary

Noble Pie

“Legit one of the best pizzas I’ve ever had,” stated DoYouLikeFishsticks0.

Address: 720 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Shikki Menya

“The chili goma is insane,” posted jRenFFah, to which user FeldsparJockey00 commented, “This definitely opened my eyes to what ramen could be. Nothing compares in the city, it’s the broth that kills it.

Address: 824 1st Avenue NE, Calgary

To Me Vietnamese Sub

“Believe the hype!” said Brodiggitty. “The bread was perfect. The toppings were super fresh. The prices were excellent.”

Address: 5250 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Model Milk

“Still legit,” Reddit user acemorris85 posted.

Honest-Attorney-7663 reminded the thread that “Pedro Pascal called it his favourite restaurant in Calgary so how could it be bad, everything he touches is gold!” and xen0m0rpheus simply said it was the “best place in Calgary.”