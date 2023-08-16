Spice and Aroma, a new Malatang restaurant, just opened in Calgary.

This is a first of its kind for Calgary, so it’s very exciting. So what is malatang? It’s a Chinese street food dish that is often described as a spicy and numbing hot pot soup.

This spot for hot pot soup lets you build your own hot pot, pay by the weight of the bowl, and then simply enjoy. It’s easy, fun, and delicious.

Guests start by choosing what kind of style they’d like, whether it’s sauce-based or soup based. Then, the meat is chosen: lamb, shrimp, beef, or fish paste. It automatically comes with toppings like cilantro and garlic, but you can always leave them off. Choose a broth base and spice level, and your bowl will be all ready to eat.

The walls here are covered with shelves of fresh vegetables, meats, and more to customize it even further. It can be as healthy or as tasty (or both) as you’d like.

Check out this new place to make exactly the right individual hot pot bowl you can possibly imagine.

Spice and Aroma

Address: 2111 Centre Street NW, Calgary

