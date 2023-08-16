It was recently announced that Indigo had partnered with Canadian-founded coffee chain Good Earth Coffeehouse to launch cafes at select bookstores across the country.

Many of these new community-minded coffeehouses would be replacing Starbucks locations. Recently, this coffee spot opened its newest location in YYC at The Bridge in Bridgeland at 950 McPherson Square NE.

This is the company’s 28th outpost.

“I’m very excited to bring Good Earth to the community of Bridgeland,” said Aarti Singh, owner and operator of the Good Earth Coffeehouse Bridgeland, in a press release.

“I look forward to delivering our exceptional coffee and wholesome food to our new customers. I invite people to come in, take a comfortable seat and enjoy their coffee in a pleasant coffeehouse environment. Why drink your coffee anywhere else?”

The patio of this new space is even home to “The Wishing Well,” a shiny and breathtaking piece of public art.

Good Earth Coffeehouse currently operates over 40 locations in six Canadian provinces, and it looks like that number will be much bigger in the next year.

The company’s continued expansion includes many cities across Canada. In 2022 and the first quarter of 2023, there were five openings in Calgary, one in Edmonton, two in Victoria, and five across Ontario. Many more are set to open beyond that looking further into 2023.

“We are so pleased to be growing and reconnecting communities with exceptional coffee and fresh food served in a social hub,” said Nan Eskenazi, the founder of Good Earth Cafes Ltd, in a press release.

“We believe the human connection and interaction that takes place in our coffeehouses is valuable – as valuable as the coffee and food we serve.”

Good Earth Coffeehouse has plans in 2023 to open many new locations in Indigo and Chapters stores in cities across Canada, such as Sudbury, Oshawa, Barrie, and Cambridge in Ontario; Edmonton, St. Albert, and Sherwood Park in Alberta; Halifax in Nova Scotia; and Vancouver in BC.

Indigo is aiming to convert select cafe spaces “with a market-by-market, and sometimes store-by-store” approach.

Stay tuned for all updates and announcements on this new partnership and future openings for this quickly growing Calgary-based coffee shop.

Good Earth Coffeehouse — The Bridge

Address: 950 McPherson Square NE, Calgary

