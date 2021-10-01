Dozens of additional ICU-trained staff are coming to Alberta, as the province battles a fourth wave of COVID-19 that’s straining the healthcare system.

Premier Jason Kenney made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.

The Canadian Armed Forces will be deploying up to 10 ICU-trained staff and the Canadian Red Cross will be deploying 20 ICU-trained staff with various levels of training to reduce the burden on acute care workers across the province.

The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador will send a team of five to six ICU-trained staff.

“We will do whatever it takes to protect Albertans and the health-care system. Alberta has been there for other provinces throughout COVID-19 and we are grateful for any assistance now,” said Premier Jason Kenney in a news release.

Currently there are 1,083 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, including 263 in the ICU.