"It’s unfathomable:" Alberta ICU units receiving harassing phone calls

Alberta Health Services (AHS) is denouncing the actions of some callers after physicians and staff in Edmonton Zone ICUs claim to have received harassing phone calls that question patient numbers and capacity.

“Physicians and staff in some of our Edmonton Zone ICUs are receiving harassing phone calls to their units from people questioning patient numbers and capacity,” AHS said on Twitter.

“It is unacceptable for anyone to harass our staff and physicians – it’s never acceptable and it’s unfathomable now.”

A follow-up tweet went on to state that ICU and overall hospital capacity in the Edmonton Zone and across the province remains high, with Edmonton currently sitting at 87% and overall provincial capacity at 84%.

AHS suggests those who want information about ICU capacity, including the current capacity demand and surge beds, should visit this website.

The AHS website says there are currently 318 patients in ICU, the vast majority of whom are COVID-19 positive.

It is the highest number of patients in ICU since the pandemic began.