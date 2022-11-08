Alberta shatters records as one of the coldest places on Earth today

Temperature records were shattered in Alberta on Tuesday, as parts of Alberta endured a deep freeze that made them some of the coldest places on Earth.
According to a weather summary from Environment Canada, more than a dozen spots in the province broke or tied their records for minimum temperature records this morning.
“Heavy snow and blowing snow impacted most of central and southern Alberta yesterday,” the federal weather agency stated.
“As the skies cleared, overnight low temperatures fell significantly, resulting in new daily minimum temperature records set this morning (November 8).”
The areas below set minimum temperature records:
Bow Valley (Provincial Park) Area
New record of -31.7ºC
Old record of -28.9ºC set in 1945
Records in this area have been kept since 1928
Breton Area (Breton Plots)
Tied record of -23.3ºC set in 1940
Records in this area have been kept since 1939
Calgary (Olympic Park) Area
New record of -22.5ºC
Old record of -19ºC set in 1986
Records in this area have been kept since 1984
Cochrane Area (Calgary Springbank)
New record of -27.3ºC
Old record of -19ºC set in 1986
Records in this area have been kept since 1984
Elk Island (National Park) Area
New record of -20.5ºC
Old record of -19ºC set in 1986
Records in this area have been kept since 1966
Hendrickson Creek Area
New record of -24.6ºC
Old record of -24.2ºC set in 2017
Records in this area have been kept since 1995
High River Area
New record of -25.5ºC
Old record of -22.8ºC set in 1924
Records in this area have been kept since 1913
Highvale Area
New record of -19.5ºC
Old record of -16.5ºC set in 1986
Records in this area have been kept since 1977
Lloydminster Area
New record of -20.4ºC
Old record of -20ºC set in 1973
Records in this area have been kept since 1952
Milk River Area
New record of -20ºC
Old record of -18.2ºC set in 2000
Records in this area have been kept since 1994
Sundre Area
New record of -30.2ºC
Old record of -20.8ºC set in 2017
Records in this area have been kept since 1993
Wainwright Area
New record of -20.9ºC
Old record of -19ºC set in 1986
Records in this area have been kept since 1966
Waterton Park Area
New record of -26ºC
Old record of -20ºC set in 1986
Records in this area have been kept since 1976
According to the weather report from WX-Now, which tracks the world’s most extreme weather, Bow Valley was the second coldest place on the planet Tuesday morning, only surpassed by a spot in Antarctica.
With this blast of cold air invading Alberta, it sure is getting us in the winter mood! If it is for you too, you should check out our roundup of the best spots to see Christmas lights and displays in Edmonton and Calgary this year. You can never be too prepared for the holiday season!