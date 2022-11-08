Alberta shatters records as one of the coldest places on Earth today

Temperature records were shattered in Alberta on Tuesday, as parts of Alberta endured a deep freeze that made them some of the coldest places on Earth.

According to a weather summary from Environment Canada, more than a dozen spots in the province broke or tied their records for minimum temperature records this morning.

“Heavy snow and blowing snow impacted most of central and southern Alberta yesterday,” the federal weather agency stated.

“As the skies cleared, overnight low temperatures fell significantly, resulting in new daily minimum temperature records set this morning (November 8).”

The areas below set minimum temperature records:

Bow Valley (Provincial Park) Area

New record of -31.7ºC

Old record of -28.9ºC set in 1945

Records in this area have been kept since 1928

Breton Area (Breton Plots)

Tied record of -23.3ºC set in 1940

Records in this area have been kept since 1939

Calgary (Olympic Park) Area

New record of -22.5ºC

Old record of -19ºC set in 1986

Records in this area have been kept since 1984

Cochrane Area (Calgary Springbank)

New record of -27.3ºC

Old record of -19ºC set in 1986

Records in this area have been kept since 1984

Elk Island (National Park) Area

New record of -20.5ºC

Old record of -19ºC set in 1986

Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Hendrickson Creek Area

New record of -24.6ºC

Old record of -24.2ºC set in 2017

Records in this area have been kept since 1995

High River Area

New record of -25.5ºC

Old record of -22.8ºC set in 1924

Records in this area have been kept since 1913

Highvale Area

New record of -19.5ºC

Old record of -16.5ºC set in 1986

Records in this area have been kept since 1977

Lloydminster Area

New record of -20.4ºC

Old record of -20ºC set in 1973

Records in this area have been kept since 1952

Milk River Area

New record of -20ºC

Old record of -18.2ºC set in 2000

Records in this area have been kept since 1994

Sundre Area

New record of -30.2ºC

Old record of -20.8ºC set in 2017

Records in this area have been kept since 1993

Wainwright Area

New record of -20.9ºC

Old record of -19ºC set in 1986

Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Waterton Park Area

New record of -26ºC

Old record of -20ºC set in 1986

Records in this area have been kept since 1976

According to the weather report from WX-Now, which tracks the world’s most extreme weather, Bow Valley was the second coldest place on the planet Tuesday morning, only surpassed by a spot in Antarctica.

With this blast of cold air invading Alberta, it sure is getting us in the winter mood!