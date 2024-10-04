Calgary neighbour's "monstrosity of a deck" sparks major backlash

Having a smooth relationship with your neighbours can be difficult, and one Calgarian’s situation became particularly rough when their neighbour built a two-storey deck.

In a photo posted to Reddit, a Calgarian living in the Dover neighbourhood shared a picture of their neighbour’s “monstrosity of a deck” in their shared apartment building, which overlooks and eliminates privacy in their yard.

The thread gained traction, with hundreds of people sharing their disbelief at the deck, with one user simply calling the structure “really ugly.”

Many people rushed to the comments to question the legality of the structure. Users unanimously agreed that the deck probably doesn’t have the necessary permits.

“This violates about three different clauses of the land use bylaw… and 100% they didn’t pull permits,” one user commented.

“I’ll eat my hat if there’s a permit or an inspection. You get into second-floor decking, and the structure requirements become very specific to keep it from crashing down,” another user agreed.

Among the backlash were users who instead gave cheeky suggestions on how to get back at the invasion of privacy.

The consensus was to “build a bigger deck.”

What do you think of the neighbour’s deck? Let us know in the comments below.