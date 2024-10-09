Calgary is no stranger to being praised, and a recent Reddit thread has people sharing their takes on the most underrated things about the city.

Hundreds of people rushed to the comments to share what they love about the city, and it’s such a wholesome discussion. Here’s what locals and visitors consider to be the most underrated things about Calgary.

The skies

Leading the discussion were commenters sharing how beautiful the skies are in Calgary.

“The skies seem bigger, the clouds more breathtaking and varied, the sunsets more dramatic, and the horizons more distant here,” one user wrote.

Others agreed with how stunning the skies are and pointed out how lucky we are to have views of the northern lights from our backyards.

“Seeing the Northern Lights/Aurora Borealis multiple times a year. Some people spend a ton of money to go to Iceland to try and see it. I literally went outside my house last night and saw it for free,” one commenter shared.

Urban parks

Another feature of Calgary that users agreed needs greater recognition is the vast number of urban parks around the city.

“The green spaces, playgrounds, and dog parks around Calgary are endless. We are absolutely spoilt,” one user wrote.

Cleanliness

Ranking among the clear skies are the clear streets, too. Many commenters shared how people who visit Calgary remark about how clean our city is.

“Downtown Calgary is pristine, I don’t know how your city keeps it so clean,” one visitor from Vancouver wrote.

An amazing coffee scene

This list wouldn’t be complete without the incredible coffee shops around the city. Locals and visitors rushed to the comments to share their love of the coffee scene in Calgary, and one person even called it “world-class.”

The people