A town in Alberta has decided to keep its 120-year-old ban on liquor

A town in southern Alberta has said no to turning on the taps for liquor, opting to keep in place its prohibition-era rules that have been in place for more than a century.

Last month the town of Raymond put feelers out on whether it would extend its land-use bylaw to permit “Class A – Minors Allowed” liquor licenses.

That would mean its 4,000 residents and tourists could pop a bottle of champagne or let the beer flow freely in businesses where food is the primary source of business.

Sorry, no bars or nightclubs would have been allowed in Raymond.

On Tuesday night, six of seven councillors in Raymond voted against a motion to amend the liquor ban to allow restaurants to serve alcohol in town. For those hoping it would pass, put those celebratory bottles of champagne away.

A survey of residents last month on the issue revealed that 52% said they did not support adjusting the town’s liquor policy. Support for the adjustment came in at 32%.

Other communities in southern Alberta that are considered dry include Stirling and Cardston.