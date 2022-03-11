Residents of a town in southern Alberta may soon be able to get a beer or a cocktail in a local restaurant after more than 100 years under prohibition-era rules.

“While many residents consume alcohol in the privacy of their own homes and while special event licenses are frequently obtained to permit the sale and consumption of alcohol at private events, the Town maintains an absolute ban on alcohol sales to the public,” the town of Raymond says on its website.

The town is now looking to whether extend its land-use bylaw to permit “Class A – Minors Allowed” liquor licenses.

That would mean its 4,000 residents and tourists could pop a bottle of champagne or let the beer flow freely in businesses where food is the primary source of business.

Sorry, no bars or nightclubs in Raymond just yet.

In recent months, Town Council has considered arguments for and against amending the Town’s Land Use Bylaw to permit licensed restaurants in Raymond. Now, Council would like to hear from you. To be a part of this historic discussion, click here: https://t.co/RIC2SUGDgN pic.twitter.com/Lldbxs3YaT — Town of Raymond (@TownofRaymond) February 23, 2022

Consultation on the proposal opened on February 23, along with a community input survey that will be released later this month. The results of both will be presented to Raymond Town Council on April 12.

Other communities in southern Alberta that are considered dry include Stirling and Cardston.